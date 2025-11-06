Proposed Fairfield budget projects spending less than estimated revenue

Those figures don’t include pay adjustments for members of three bargaining units whose contracts are expiring, said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“We do have a strong income tax base,” Davenport said, adding that’s where a majority of the city’s revenue comes from.

Credit: Sue Kiesewetter Credit: Sue Kiesewetter

In the last 10 years — through 2024 — the city’s income tax has increased 5.29 percent; in the last 15 years, it’s up 4.5 percent.

“I did budget revenue on the conservative side,” Davenport said.

Revenue is expected to increase about five percent overall, with the general fund slightly higher with an expected increase of 5.67 percent to $43.4 million, Timmer said.

Credit: Sue Kiesewetter Credit: Sue Kiesewetter

On the spending side, the city expects to spend $40.2 million in the general fund, up from this year’s $38 million.

Timmer is requesting the additions of a communications manager, human resource coordinator and help desk technician to his staff. Those positions plus inflationary costs would increase the city manager’s budget 11.27 percent – from $2.24 million to $2.5 million.

He said the city previously had a communications manager but when that person resigned in 2020 as the pandemic began, the city froze all hirings. The position has not been filled since.

The city has hired consultant MurphyEpson to study the need for a communications/marketing manager and will make a recommendation on the need for and type person the city may need.

A second budget session is set for Nov. 10. Comments from council members will be incorporated into plans with a final vote before year’s end.