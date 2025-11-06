Breaking: Dayton airport not on list for reduced flights considered by FAA; Cincinnati listed

Proposed Fairfield budget projects spending less than estimated revenue

Fairfield leaders are proposing to spend about $15 million less than the city will receive in 2026. FILE PHOTO

News
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
37 minutes ago
Fairfield will spend about $15 million less than it takes in next year if council members approve a proposed budget.

Projected revenue for 2026 is estimated at $118.6 million, said Diana Davenport, director of finance. Expenses are estimated at $103.3 million.

Those figures don’t include pay adjustments for members of three bargaining units whose contracts are expiring, said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“We do have a strong income tax base,” Davenport said, adding that’s where a majority of the city’s revenue comes from.

In the last 10 years — through 2024 — the city’s income tax has increased 5.29 percent; in the last 15 years, it’s up 4.5 percent.

“I did budget revenue on the conservative side,” Davenport said.

Revenue is expected to increase about five percent overall, with the general fund slightly higher with an expected increase of 5.67 percent to $43.4 million, Timmer said.

On the spending side, the city expects to spend $40.2 million in the general fund, up from this year’s $38 million.

Timmer is requesting the additions of a communications manager, human resource coordinator and help desk technician to his staff. Those positions plus inflationary costs would increase the city manager’s budget 11.27 percent – from $2.24 million to $2.5 million.

He said the city previously had a communications manager but when that person resigned in 2020 as the pandemic began, the city froze all hirings. The position has not been filled since.

The city has hired consultant MurphyEpson to study the need for a communications/marketing manager and will make a recommendation on the need for and type person the city may need.

A second budget session is set for Nov. 10. Comments from council members will be incorporated into plans with a final vote before year’s end.

About the Author