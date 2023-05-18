Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage shooting

A 70-year-old man is dead days after a shooting on Interstate 75 North Saturday night.
Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 6.2 mile marker of I-75 North just after 9 p.m. for a reported crash. When they got there, first responders found one man had been shot.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Michael T. Sweeney.
Police originally reported that Sweeney suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, CPD said he died from his injuries on Tuesday.
The police report shows road rage led to the incident, with the suspect and victim described as strangers.
Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said police have a description of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as a silver or gray four-door sedan that is possibly a Chevrolet or a Nissan. Police also said the vehicle has a temporary license plate and heavy window tint.
All northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours as officials investigated the shooting. Southbound lanes were also shut down for roughly an hour.
An obituary reveals that Sweeney is a part of a prominent Tri-State auto family. He worked in the Sweeney auto business for four decades.
The St. Xavier graduate is described as a sports lover who was kind to everyone.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
In the past week, multiple crashes have impacted traffic on I-75. One woman died Tuesday night following a crash between a semi and a vehicle on I-75 in Lockland. The next day, a pedestrian was hit and killed near the Ezzard Charles exit, shutting down all southbound lanes of I-75 once again.
