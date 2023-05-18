Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage shooting

The police report shows road rage led to the incident, with the suspect and victim described as strangers.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said police have a description of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as a silver or gray four-door sedan that is possibly a Chevrolet or a Nissan. Police also said the vehicle has a temporary license plate and heavy window tint.

All northbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for hours as officials investigated the shooting. Southbound lanes were also shut down for roughly an hour.

An obituary reveals that Sweeney is a part of a prominent Tri-State auto family. He worked in the Sweeney auto business for four decades.

The St. Xavier graduate is described as a sports lover who was kind to everyone.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

In the past week, multiple crashes have impacted traffic on I-75. One woman died Tuesday night following a crash between a semi and a vehicle on I-75 in Lockland. The next day, a pedestrian was hit and killed near the Ezzard Charles exit, shutting down all southbound lanes of I-75 once again.