Pro wrestlers spearhead Hamilton fundraiser for animals, shelter

The fundraiser also features calendars with photos of animals from the foundation along with wrestlers. Heavy Metal Viking Hooks posed with a dog named Turbo. Skyler Orion did her calendar shot with a cat named Wilford. And LeVick, a longtime volunteer at the shelter, posed with LeVick, a cat who was named after him by people at the shelter..

Calendars will sell for $15, with all profits going to the adoption foundation. There also will be raffles.

A poster for the Future Great Wrestling event Friday, July 16, that will benefit the Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton. PROVIDED

“We’re also going to have some of the animals come out with the wrestlers through the show, and we’ll have an Animal Adoption Foundation info booth there at the show as well,” LeVick said.

After the first event two years ago, “I don’t know if it was pure luck, or circumstance, or maybe it was the calendar, but last time we did this event, I want to say that every animal that was in that calendar was adopted within the next few days,” LeVick said. “I’d like to think we had some part in bringing exposure to that shelter.

“The last time we did this, people absolutely loved it. We had a great time, and a ton of the wrestlers are animal-lovers, so that helps as well.”

Tickets can be purchased at the event, or the Future Great Comics store in Oxford, or by messaging Future Great Wrestling on Facebook.

Wrestlers from Future Great Wrestling recently posed with Turbo for a calendar and match Friday, July 16, that will benefit the Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton. PROVIDED

“A lot of the fans will get a chance to meet some of the great animals at AAF,” LeVick said.