Pro wrestlers spearhead Hamilton fundraiser for animals, shelter

Professional wrestlers from Hamilton’s Future Great Wrestling will battle Friday to help local animals and a no-kill shelter.
“We did this event a couple of years ago for the Animal Adoption Foundation,” said Brian LeVick of the wrestling organization and Future Great Comics, which now is based in Oxford. “It’s a great no-kill animal shelter right here in Hamilton.”
The wrestlers visited one Sunday in late June and “met some incredible dogs with great personalities,” LeVick said. “It was great to get them out of their kennels and get a little more socialization, and give them a break from their everyday norm.”
The “Clotheslines, Canines & Felines” event will be at their usual location, 190 N. Brookwood Ave., at 7 p.m., with general-admission tickets $10, and $12 for the front row.
The fundraiser also features calendars with photos of animals from the foundation along with wrestlers. Heavy Metal Viking Hooks posed with a dog named Turbo. Skyler Orion did her calendar shot with a cat named Wilford. And LeVick, a longtime volunteer at the shelter, posed with LeVick, a cat who was named after him by people at the shelter..
Calendars will sell for $15, with all profits going to the adoption foundation. There also will be raffles.
“We’re also going to have some of the animals come out with the wrestlers through the show, and we’ll have an Animal Adoption Foundation info booth there at the show as well,” LeVick said.
After the first event two years ago, “I don’t know if it was pure luck, or circumstance, or maybe it was the calendar, but last time we did this event, I want to say that every animal that was in that calendar was adopted within the next few days,” LeVick said. “I’d like to think we had some part in bringing exposure to that shelter.
“The last time we did this, people absolutely loved it. We had a great time, and a ton of the wrestlers are animal-lovers, so that helps as well.”
Tickets can be purchased at the event, or the Future Great Comics store in Oxford, or by messaging Future Great Wrestling on Facebook.
“A lot of the fans will get a chance to meet some of the great animals at AAF,” LeVick said.