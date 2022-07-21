Prizes to be given out at final Hamilton Joes regular season baseball game tonight

The public is invited to the final Hamilton Joes baseball game of the season at Foundation Field this evening.
It is “17 Strong” night at the game and the 17 Strong neighborhoods group is awarding prizes to folks in attendance. Seventeen prizes, organizer David Stark said.
The group’s mascot, “Xander,” will also be there for photo opportunities. Prizes have been donated by local businesses, including Wings on Brookwood, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, True West Coffee, Village Parlor Hamilton, Sara’s House/Sara Vallandingham, Wildfire Hygge Goods + Home, Luke’s Custom Cakes, Luke’s Custom Cakes, Kelly’s Bakery, Flubs Ice Cream, BeYOUtiful Salon and Deli Creations Hamilton.
The Hamilton Joes will play the Cincinnati Steam beginning at 7:05 p.m. today. Prizes will be given out between each inning.
Foundation Field is located at 1140 S. Front Street in Hamilton, near the Booker T. Washington Center. Tickets to enter are $5 per person.
Hamilton Joes is a college summer baseball team that started playing in 2009 and is named after legendary Cincinnati Reds baseball player and radio broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, a Hamilton native.
About the Author