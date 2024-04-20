Prescription Drug Take Back Day nears. Here’s what to know.

Too often, organizers say, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands.

People may drop their items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of these area locations:

Hamilton Police Dept., 331 S. Front St., Hamilton

Middletown Police Dept., 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown

West Chester Police Dept. will be at Walgreens parking lot, 7804 Cincinnati Dayton Road

Village of Seven Mile, 201 High St., Seven Mile

Butler County Sheriff’s Dept. at Liberty Twp. Administration Building, 5021 Winners Circle Drive, Liberty Twp.

Fairfield Twp. Police Dept., 6485 Vonnie Vale Ct., Fairfield Twp.

Ross Twp. Police Dept., 4055 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Trenton Police Dept., 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

Oxford Police Dept., 6025 Fairfield Road, and 101 E. High St., Oxford

Oxford Twp. Police Dept., at Wal-mart, 5720 College Corner Pike, Oxford Twp.

Warren County Task Force, at Kroger, 5100 Terra Firma Drive, Deerfield Twp.

Lebanon Police, at Kroger, 1425 Columbus Ave., Lebanon

Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 1139 Preble Drive, Eaton

For more information, go to dea.gov. Unable to attend Take Back Day? Find an authorized collector in your area online at dea.gov.