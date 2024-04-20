Prescription Drug Take Back Day nears. Here’s what to know.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held April 27 at locations around the region.
Take Back Day offers a safe and free opportunity for communities nationwide to dispose of old medications discreetly.
Too often, organizers say, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands.
People may drop their items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any of these area locations:
- Hamilton Police Dept., 331 S. Front St., Hamilton
- Middletown Police Dept., 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown
- West Chester Police Dept. will be at Walgreens parking lot, 7804 Cincinnati Dayton Road
- Village of Seven Mile, 201 High St., Seven Mile
- Butler County Sheriff’s Dept. at Liberty Twp. Administration Building, 5021 Winners Circle Drive, Liberty Twp.
- Fairfield Twp. Police Dept., 6485 Vonnie Vale Ct., Fairfield Twp.
- Ross Twp. Police Dept., 4055 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
- Trenton Police Dept., 440 Dell Drive, Trenton
- Oxford Police Dept., 6025 Fairfield Road, and 101 E. High St., Oxford
- Oxford Twp. Police Dept., at Wal-mart, 5720 College Corner Pike, Oxford Twp.
- Warren County Task Force, at Kroger, 5100 Terra Firma Drive, Deerfield Twp.
- Lebanon Police, at Kroger, 1425 Columbus Ave., Lebanon
- Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 1139 Preble Drive, Eaton
For more information, go to dea.gov. Unable to attend Take Back Day? Find an authorized collector in your area online at dea.gov.
In Other News
1
ODOT launches roadwork season: Butler County to see $34 million in...
2
Scholarships ‘more about family’ for Fenwick’s Dobrozsi
3
Family Dollar shuts down near three dozen Ohio stores, including 3 in...
4
West Chester school locked down after report of wounded man in parking...
5
Hamilton fights flood protection charges: ‘It is not personal, it is...
About the Author