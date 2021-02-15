X

Premier Health vaccine clinics postponed because of weather

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 40 minutes ago
By Michael D. Pitman, Staff Writer

Due to inclement weather, Premier Health is postponing vaccine clinics scheduled for today.

Hospital network officials say they will monitor weather forecasts and consider postponing additional clinics later in the week if it is necessary.

This week’s COVID vaccine clinics operated by Atrium Medical Center, taking place at Greentree Health Science Academy in Middletown, are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 2 to 4 p.m., and Friday. All available vaccine appointments at both clinics in Middletown are currently full.

Premier Health, which operates Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center, has postponed vaccine clinics for today, Monday, Feb. 15, due to inclement weather. NICK GRAHAM/FILE
Premier Health, which operates Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center, has postponed vaccine clinics for today, Monday, Feb. 15, due to inclement weather. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Hospital officials ask people to contact the call center at (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day if:

  • You are scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic that had been scheduled for today, Monday, Feb. 15, and is now postponed;
  • You are scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic later this week and feel it is necessary to reschedule.

Premier Health, which operates, among other facilities, Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, will reach out to individuals who had vaccine appointments scheduled for today to reschedule those appointments.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.