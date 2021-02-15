Premier Health vaccine clinics postponed because of weather

Hospital network officials say they will monitor weather forecasts and consider postponing additional clinics later in the week if it is necessary.

This week’s COVID vaccine clinics operated by Atrium Medical Center, taking place at Greentree Health Science Academy in Middletown, are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 2 to 4 p.m., and Friday. All available vaccine appointments at both clinics in Middletown are currently full.