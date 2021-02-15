Premier Health vaccine clinics postponed because of weather

Due to inclement weather, Premier Health is postponing vaccine clinics scheduled for today.
Hospital network officials say they will monitor weather forecasts and consider postponing additional clinics later in the week if it is necessary.
This week’s COVID vaccine clinics operated by Atrium Medical Center, taking place at Greentree Health Science Academy in Middletown, are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 2 to 4 p.m., and Friday. All available vaccine appointments at both clinics in Middletown are currently full.
Credit: Nick Graham
Hospital officials ask people to contact the call center at (937) 276-4141 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day if:
- You are scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic that had been scheduled for today, Monday, Feb. 15, and is now postponed;
- You are scheduled to receive the vaccine at a clinic later this week and feel it is necessary to reschedule.
Premier Health, which operates, among other facilities, Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, will reach out to individuals who had vaccine appointments scheduled for today to reschedule those appointments.