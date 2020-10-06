Preble Shawnee schools to dismiss early after threat prompts lockdown

Preble Shawnee schools are dismissing early Tuesday after a threat prompted a lockdown at the distict.
Early dismissal began at 11:30 a.m.
“We will begin with car drivers, then buses for grades 7-12,” read a safety alert on the district’s website. “Once the buses return from dropping off those students, we will dismiss our PK-6 students. This will probably be around 12:15-12:30 p.m.”
Afternoon preschool and all other activities have been canceled for the day.
Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and district officials are continuing to investigate.
The threat was reportedly made by someone from outside the school.
We will update this story as more information is available.