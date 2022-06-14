BreakingNews
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for generators, saving inventory
Power outages force overnight, morning closure of Kroger in Liberty Twp.

Kroger on Yankee Road in Liberty Twp. was closed Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022 after storms ripped through the area on Monday, causing power outages. MICHAEL CLARK/STAFF

Several businesses and homes throughout Butler County lost power after severe storms hit on Monday, and Kroger on Yankee Road was no exception.

Store officials were using refrigerated trucks to preserve foods and beverages from spoiling while waiting for power to be restored.

Service had been restored by 11:30 a.m., though a Kroger employee told the Journal-News they needed time to move frozen and refrigerated merchandise back to its shelving and to rest store systems to be operational later in the day.

Caroline McKinney, spokeswoman for Liberty Twp., said Tuesday’s clean up from the storm continued and she urged residents to call Duke Energy and not township officials to report power outages.

“Trees and limbs are down all over,” McKinney told the Journal-News.

To her knowledge, she said, no roadways were closed due to fallen trees or power lines.

Liberty Twp.’s government offices had power Tuesday morning, but a township services facility off Yankee Road did not.

