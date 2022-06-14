Power outages force overnight, morning closure of Kroger in Liberty Twp.

Several businesses and homes throughout Butler County lost power after severe storms hit on Monday, and Kroger on Yankee Road was no exception.
Store officials were using refrigerated trucks to preserve foods and beverages from spoiling while waiting for power to be restored.
Service had been restored by 11:30 a.m., though a Kroger employee told the Journal-News they needed time to move frozen and refrigerated merchandise back to its shelving and to rest store systems to be operational later in the day.
Caroline McKinney, spokeswoman for Liberty Twp., said Tuesday’s clean up from the storm continued and she urged residents to call Duke Energy and not township officials to report power outages.
“Trees and limbs are down all over,” McKinney told the Journal-News.
To her knowledge, she said, no roadways were closed due to fallen trees or power lines.
Liberty Twp.’s government offices had power Tuesday morning, but a township services facility off Yankee Road did not.
