Popular West Chester fundraising event moves to September

The Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty’s Shamrock Shuffle, usually held in March, will move to Sept. 11 be rebranded as The Shamrock Shuffle: Half-way to St. Patty’s Day.
Held on The Square @Union Centre in West Chester, the 5k Race and Community Block Party typically draws more than 5,000 attendees.
“We are bringing the community together, and we are fulfilling our mission by transforming generosity into impact, and we’re helping facilitate philanthropy to make Southwestern Ohio as well as our community better through the participating charity teams as well as through our Community Grants Fund,” said Erin Clemons, the president, and CEO of the Community Foundation of West Chester/Liberty.
Proceeds from the event benefit local nonprofits through grants from the Foundation’s Community Grants Fund and charity teams registered through the Shuffle Gives Back program. Typically, the Shamrock Shuffle raises around $130,000 each year. About 30 to 50 charity teams participate each year, including charities like Reach Out Lakota, Pink Ribbon Girls, The Edge Teen Center and many more.
In 2020, Shamrock Shuffle was cancelled just days prior to the event due to COVID-19. However, The Community Health Fund was created out of the pandemic to meet local needs. It has raised more than $86,000.
The Shamrock Shuffle: Half-way to St. Patty’s Day event will continue with a St. Patrick’s Day theme and traditions such as a green fountain or green beer. There will also be a 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11.
“We are going to have some exciting things. We are going to have Team Fastrax parachute with the American flag before the race begins. And, we’ll have congressman Warren Davidson there to help kick off the race and say a few words in remembrance. We want to tie in and honor those who passed on 9/11 and remember them,” Clemons said.
On-site registration and packet pick-up at the MidPointe Library will begin at 7:30 a.m. The 5k will start at 9 a.m. The Block Party will start at 9:30 a.m. on the Square. The Leprechaun Lap (for kids ages 2-10) will start at 10:30 a.m.
“This has been a challenging time, nationally, and it’s great if we can pull together and raise funds. ‘Race together, raise together is what we say,’ and we can have a great impact, and they should feel good about that impact, because a hundred percent of it is going back out to help the needs,” Clemons said.
The event has attracted participants from West Chester, Liberty Township, Mason, Monroe, Franklin, Dayton, Cincinnati and beyond. For more details, or to register for the event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/shamrock. There will only be a 5K race, Leprechaun Lap, and a Block Party this year. There will not be a 10K.