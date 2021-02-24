Popular West Chester fundraising event moves to September

The Shamrock Shuffle: Half-way to St. Patty’s Day event will continue with a St. Patrick’s Day theme and traditions such as a green fountain or green beer. There will also be a 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11.

“We are going to have some exciting things. We are going to have Team Fastrax parachute with the American flag before the race begins. And, we’ll have congressman Warren Davidson there to help kick off the race and say a few words in remembrance. We want to tie in and honor those who passed on 9/11 and remember them,” Clemons said.

On-site registration and packet pick-up at the MidPointe Library will begin at 7:30 a.m. The 5k will start at 9 a.m. The Block Party will start at 9:30 a.m. on the Square. The Leprechaun Lap (for kids ages 2-10) will start at 10:30 a.m.

“This has been a challenging time, nationally, and it’s great if we can pull together and raise funds. ‘Race together, raise together is what we say,’ and we can have a great impact, and they should feel good about that impact, because a hundred percent of it is going back out to help the needs,” Clemons said.

The event has attracted participants from West Chester, Liberty Township, Mason, Monroe, Franklin, Dayton, Cincinnati and beyond. For more details, or to register for the event, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/WestChester/shamrock. There will only be a 5K race, Leprechaun Lap, and a Block Party this year. There will not be a 10K.