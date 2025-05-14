Popular home improvement program returning to Middletown

Applicants this year will be income qualified based on 2024 Poverty Guidelines and must use grant money to bring property into code compliance.

The property must be an owner-occupied, single-family residence. Applicants that received funding in rounds 1 and 2 of the 2024 HIRP do not qualify. Funding will be available city wide. Applicants may receive up to $5,000 in funding per household.

$250,000 will be made available through Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG.

Council decided in its last meeting not to provide a match of $250,000 from the city’s unappropriated general fund.

“We have a lot of pressing issues in the city,” Councilman Paul Lolli said, citing staffing, downtown building considerations and other projects. “I would really prefer that we refrain from putting any money from the general fund into this.”

Councilman Paul Horn and Mayor Elizabeth Slamka agreed with Lolli on using money from the CDBG fund for the program.

“It doesn’t mean that we can’t look at it again in the future,” Slamka said. “At this point, we have so many items that are pressing, it seems like the best choice.”

Slamka mentioned local organizations that are willing to help with “free or very low-cost labor.” She did not specify the names of these organizations.

Additional details for the upcoming third round of HIRP and dates for the application have not been released.