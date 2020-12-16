X

Pop-up coronavirus testing site scheduled for Saturday in Ross Twp.

Pictured is a pop-up coronavirus testing location in the parking lot next to ALDI at the corner of Patterson Boulevard and Pleasant Avenue in the city of Fairfield over the summer. NICK GRAHAM/FILE
By Michael D. Pitman, Staff Writer

A pop-up novel coronavirus testing site is scheduled for Butler County residents on Saturday in Ross Twp.

The free COVID-19 testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, or until resources run out at Ross Middle School, 3425 Hamilton-Cleves Road.

Anyone that will take a test must bring a government-issued photo I.D. and additional qualified documentation verifying you either reside or are employed in Butler County.

Individuals must present both documents in order to be tested.

Documentation beyond a photo I.D. may include:

  • Vehicle registration
  • Voter registration
  • Rent receipts for rent paid within 60 days of when the testing is conducted
  • Mortgage statement issued within 60 days of when the testing is conducted
  • Pay stub, utility bill, credit card bill or any bank statement postmarked or dated by the issuer within 60 days of when the testing is conducted
  • Copy of the most recent Butler County property tax bill
  • Letter from your employer
  • Rental management, mortgage company, or shelter (including a homeless shelter) that can verify that an individual is in residence
  • Credit report

The pop-up testing site is sponsored by Primary Health Solutions, Butler County General Health District and the Butler County Board of Commissioners. For more information, visit www.myprimaryhealthsolutions.org.

