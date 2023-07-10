Police work to ID body found in Great Miami River in Fairfield

Fairfield police are investigating after a body was found Sunday in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Park.
Officers responded to the riverbank at 5:38 p.m. for a report of a deceased person in the river. The body was removed and taken to the Butler County morgue, police said.
Police are continuing to determine the identity of the person, and the circumstances surrounding the death.
The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.
In Other News
1
Mosquito in Cincinnati tests positive for West Nile virus
2
Authorities ID man killed in Ohio 4 crash
3
Hamilton teenager arrested after gun discharges, hits another teen
4
Pyramid Hill Boulevard in Hamilton expected to be repaved in 2024
5
The Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival turns 20: Activities added...
About the Author