Police work to ID body found in Great Miami River in Fairfield

Fairfield police are investigating after a body was found Sunday in the Great Miami River behind Waterworks Park.

Officers responded to the riverbank at 5:38 p.m. for a report of a deceased person in the river. The body was removed and taken to the Butler County morgue, police said.

Police are continuing to determine the identity of the person, and the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.