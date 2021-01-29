Police: Woman charged after hitting car, driving off, testing more than twice legal limit in Butler County

Oxford police responded to a crash reported on Saturday after a driver reported a vehicle struck his and the other driver left the scene on Foxfire.

The responding officer saw a rearview mirror on the ground at the site. The victim said his vehicle had been hit by a green sedan driven by a woman who got out, spoke to him briefly and left. She continued onto Foxfire apartments, where the victim saw her enter an apartment building.

He led the officer to the parking lot where they saw a green 2012 Ford sedan missing the driver-side mirror. A woman left the building and came toward them. She was described as disheveled and upset. She said it was her boyfriend’s car but she had been driving it. The officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She was asked for identification and produced an Ohio ID card.She said she did not have a driver’s license.

The woman admitted being involved in the crash but said it was not that bad and she knew she should come and talk to the officer when she saw him in the parking lot.

She agreed to submit to a series of field sobriety tests and in the first two of three tests, the officer found nine clues to intoxication. The third test – a one-leg stand – was discontinued by the officer who feared she would fall over.

She was placed under arrest and taken to the police station.

She was read and shown a copy of the form requiring a breath test and after the required waiting period, she produced a 0.215 result.

She was cited for operating a vehicle intoxicated, driving under suspension, stopping after an accident and reasonable control.

She was transported back to her residence and the vehicle was impounded.