Police: Woman breaks into Butler County home, asks for bathroom and cherries

Oxford police received a report of a burglary in the 300 block of South Main Street at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 24 in which a woman entered the house, called the resident by name, used the bathroom and then asked if she could smoke and have some cherries that were sitting out. She then just left and the resident called police.
The resident told the officer he had been upstairs and heard someone enter through an unlocked front door, according to a police report.
She called out to him, apparently using his name from a sign in the kitchen. He said he came downstairs and she said she needed to use the bathroom and walked to the back of the residence without waiting for a response. He said she was in there several minutes and when she came out, started looking around the living room.
He said he told her to leave but she asked for a lighter and asked if could smoke inside the residence. He told her no and she asked if should have some of the cherries she saw siting out. He told her no and she left. He called police.
She was described as a short, white woman, tan and middle-aged. She was wearing blue Jeans and a blue coat, with a mask and a big purse.
Nothing was reported stolen.