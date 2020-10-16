Police: Suspect can’t get bolt cutters to work in Butler County theft attempts

Officers drove around the area and located the male described by the caller with another male, both wearing backpacks. The officer saw the suspect attempting to hide bolt cutters under his shirt. The suspect indicated he had just come from the Miami Preserve apartments. He said he had taken the bolt cutters from his mother’s house but denied having done anything with them.

He was asked why he had tried to cut the lock from the bike and allegedly said, “Man, I know it’s stupid.” He admitted trying to cut the lock off a bike in the Miami Preserve complex and said the bolt cutters were not working. He was identified by the original caller as the person he had seen trying to cut the lock on is bike on Foxfire. A search turned up a capped hypodermic syringe in his pocket and also in his backpack.