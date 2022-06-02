journal-news logo
Do you recognize SUV? Woman found dead on West Chester road

West Chester Police are trying to identify this vehicle after a woman was found dead Sunday on Muhlhauser Road

West Chester Police are trying to identify this vehicle after a woman was found dead Sunday on Muhlhauser Road

44 minutes ago

West Chester Police are seeking information about a vehicle caught on security cameras as part of an ongoing investigation of a woman found dead Sunday on Muhlhauser Road.

Sherry Berna Haywood, 46, of Cincinnati died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Her death was ruled an accident.

ExploreRELATED: Woman found dead along West Chester Twp. road likely struck by car, police say

A security guard called police around 3:30 p.m. after finding the woman on Muhlhauser Road, west of state Route 747, according to the West Chester Police Department.

In the 911 call, the guard said he found the woman’s body by a guardrail in front of the business. Clothing and a black bag also were found near the woman.

West Chester detectives said Thursday they would like to speak to the owner of a white Ford Edge SUV, model year 2007 through 2011, with front passenger’s side headlight and bumper damage. Photos of the vehicle from a security camera were released.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the photograph or anyone who saw something or might have information is urged to call West Chester police at 513-777-7270 or use the tip line found at www.westchesteroh.org/police. Tips can also be left by contacting Greater Cincinnati Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

