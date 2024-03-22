BreakingNews
Police searching for robbery suspect in West Chester Twp.

16 minutes ago
Police are continuing to investigate a robbery Friday morning at a Speedway in West Chester Twp.

The robbery happened about 10:35 a.m. at the store in the 9800 block of Cincinnati-Columbus Road, according to Capt. Seth Hagaman.

The suspect implied they had a weapon, but none was showed. No one was hurt.

An attempt to track the suspect with a K-9 unit was unsuccessful.

Police are working to get store video pictures of the suspect that many be released later, Hagaman said.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

