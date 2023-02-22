Police search for man: Bullets left at Ross High School

“We have extra police officers keeping an eye on the school,” said Roberts.

“It looks like somebody in their 70s pull into the parking lot … drives straight up to the event center, turns on his hazards … walks up to the event center front door, puts down the bullets and leaves.”

“He leaves no notes, no statement … and just leaves.”

In a message to school families, Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle, wrote: “Earlier today (this morning) on the Ross High School campus a staff member discovered six unspent rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.”

“The rounds were located outside of the school building in close proximity to the student parking lot.”

“As you might imagine, our campuses are often rented by outside groups and organizations, especially on the weekends. While it may be that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation forthis discovery, we are still approaching the matter with an abundance of caution.”

“We are working with the Ross Township Police Department to investigate the source of the ammunition and we will have additional security on campus tomorrow as an added precaution.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We thank the staff member who brought this to the attention of administration and for their help in maintaining the security of our campus. Please do not hesitate to contact us or the Ross Township Police Department with any questions or concerns.”