Police officer shot in head last week given recognition during police memorial

“The officer fell to the ground and immediately returned fire with five rounds, striking the suspect multiple times. Despite his injuries, the officer was able to effectively request assistance for himself and the wounded suspect,” Interim Director and Chief Matt Carper said. “The officer also provided for the safety of witnesses and bystanders by directing them to a place of safety.”

Carper said Holloway showed “remarkable” calmness and professionalism in the moments following the shooting, even refusing to leave as the first backup arrived wanting to wait for more units to ensure the public was safe.

The alleged shooter, 39-year-old Antwyane Lowe, is charged with counts of felonious assault and other charges and is currently incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.

Holloway was taken to Miami Valley Hospital following the shooting and was released from the hospital Thursday.