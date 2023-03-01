Police: Motorists in Hamilton need to heed school zone speeds

Prior to the blitz, Hamilton City Council members expressed concern about speeding in school zones.

“I have been concerned with this a lot lately,” said Council member Eric Pohlman. “Even in Fairfield and other towns that I’m in, I can’t believe people are buzzing through these school zones. I just ask everybody to watch our kids as you’re going through these school zones.”

He said this past Wednesday morning a motorist passed him in a school zone, saying “he just buzzed by me. I’m seeing this a lot lately, and it does concern me.”

Mayor Pat Moeller said everywhere in the city will see more pedestrian traffic as the city becomes busier.

“When you’re downtown and on Main Street, keep an eye on crosswalks because pedestrian safety is very important,” he said. “There’s been a few near-misses in the city. Be smart driving, and pay attention.”