Police: Motorists in Hamilton need to heed school zone speeds

The Hamilton Police Dept. has a warning for all motorists traveling through school zones: slow down.
This past Friday morning, the department conducted what it called a “School Zone Blitz” at 11 schools, where they had 17 violations and stops, and 10 citations for people going over the posted 20 mph school zone speed limit.
The zones the police department concentrated its efforts on included, Hamilton and Badin high schools, Hamilton Freshman School, Garfield and Wilson middle schools, and Linden, Riverview, Crawford Woods, St. Ann’s, Ridgeway and Bridgeport elementary schools.
“As always, pay attention to our school zones so we can work together in keeping our children safe,” the police department posted on its Facebook page, adding the department will “strive daily to reduce these numbers.”
The police department cited one motorist traveling 53 miles an hour in a school zone. Hamilton police officer Kristy Collins said people take note of the blitzes because they post the results on social media, “but we’re out in between those (blitz) times, too.”
Prior to the blitz, Hamilton City Council members expressed concern about speeding in school zones.
“I have been concerned with this a lot lately,” said Council member Eric Pohlman. “Even in Fairfield and other towns that I’m in, I can’t believe people are buzzing through these school zones. I just ask everybody to watch our kids as you’re going through these school zones.”
He said this past Wednesday morning a motorist passed him in a school zone, saying “he just buzzed by me. I’m seeing this a lot lately, and it does concern me.”
Mayor Pat Moeller said everywhere in the city will see more pedestrian traffic as the city becomes busier.
“When you’re downtown and on Main Street, keep an eye on crosswalks because pedestrian safety is very important,” he said. “There’s been a few near-misses in the city. Be smart driving, and pay attention.”
