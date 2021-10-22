Police: Middletown church vandalized causing thousands of dollars in damage

Berachah Church in Middletown was broken into and vandalized overnight, according to Middletown police.
Pastor Lamar Ferrell said three to four juveniles smashed out a window and broke into the church. Once inside, they broke LED lights and spray painted vulgar images on the walls and floors, Ferrell said.
“Sad,” Ferrell said. “Why would anyone want to do that in Berachah, a place of blessing? It’s not our house, it’s God’s house.”
He said after Middletown police officers collected evidence, staff repaired some of the damages and covered up the images and words. He called the vandalism “a destructive pattern.”
He estimated the damages in the thousands of dollars.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720.
