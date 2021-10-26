Police: Man’s statements after fatal Butler County stabbing led to his arrest

Caption Justin Nix

Nix was arraigned in Hamilton Municipal Court on Monday morning for the outstanding warrant and is expected to be video arraigned today in area court on the other charges. The assault case is in Butler County Area I’s jurisdiction.

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, including one from a Darrtown Road resident who said there was a lot of fighting next door.

“Now there is somebody out in the road yelling and screaming,” caller said

A frantic man called and said someone had stabbed his brother in the neck. He said the suspects had stolen his truck a few days before. He was getting belongings out of a truck when a suspect stabbed his brother and they took off in vehicles heading toward Hamilton, he said.

Nicholas Nix, who lives at the Darrtown Road residence, told deputies he was getting out of his truck when Rick Wagers came outside and got into an altercation with Justin.

“Nicholas pulled the suspect off his brother. At that time the suspect fled. Nicholas noticed the victim was stabbed,” according to the sheriff’s office report.

A sobbing woman called 911 and said she was on the way to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital.

“He’s dying, he’s dying,” she screams. “Rick breathe, Rick breathe. He’s about to die.”

Anyone who has any information in this ongoing investigation, please contact the sheriff’s office at 513-785-1209.