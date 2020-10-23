Police: Man charged after high-speed pursuit in gold van through Oxford

The driver accelerated his vehicle when the officer activated his lights and siren to get him to stop, heading south on Kehr Road. He reportedly passed a vehicle on a double yellow area on Kehr and then went into a curve at a high rate of speed and nearly lost control of his vehicle on a second curve. He failed to stop at the stop sign at Stillwell Beckett Road making a left turn.

The report notes he then passed a vehicle on the double yellow on Stillwell Beckett while traveling east with a semi-tractor trailer and another vehicle coming westbound, causing all three vehicles to take evasive action running off the side of the road to avoid an accident.