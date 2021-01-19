Police: Lack of witnesses makes drive-by shooting ‘a little difficult to solve’

She’s listed in stable condition at a local hospital, he said. Middletown 911 dispatchers received calls after the shooting.

One caller told the dispatcher: “She just got shot.”

A few second later, the caller said: “Please hurry.”

The caller said the shots may have been fired from a brown minivan that was seen traveling down Curtis toward Yankee Road, according to the 911 recordings reviewed by the Journal-News.

Another caller said “a bunch of little kids” were responsible for the shooting.

When asked about the young age of those in the vehicle, Morgan said there’s no proof to “suggest that’s accurate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Morgan at 513-425-7735.