Police: Lack of witnesses makes drive-by shooting ‘a little difficult to solve’

MIDDLETOWN — One week after a woman was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting, Middletown police have no suspects, and no arrests have been made.
Det. Ryan Morgan, lead investigator in the case, said the woman who was shot remembers little about the incident and others inside the home in the 400 block of Curtis Street on Jan. 12 told police they don’t know why the shots were fired and they didn’t see a shooter.
“This will be a little difficult to solve,” Morgan said today. “We will work it as far as we can.”
Morgan said one shot was fired into the home, went through a window and struck the woman.
“Really unlucky,” he said of the victim, whom the Journal-News isn’t identifying.
She’s listed in stable condition at a local hospital, he said. Middletown 911 dispatchers received calls after the shooting.
One caller told the dispatcher: “She just got shot.”
A few second later, the caller said: “Please hurry.”
The caller said the shots may have been fired from a brown minivan that was seen traveling down Curtis toward Yankee Road, according to the 911 recordings reviewed by the Journal-News.
Another caller said “a bunch of little kids” were responsible for the shooting.
When asked about the young age of those in the vehicle, Morgan said there’s no proof to “suggest that’s accurate.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Morgan at 513-425-7735.