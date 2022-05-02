BreakingNews
Police investigating methadone robbery at West Chester clinic
Police investigating methadone robbery at West Chester clinic

West Chester Police and Firefighters, along with 200 volunteers took part in a practice drill simulating an active shooter situation inside Hopewell Elementary school, Wednesday, May 25, 2016.

West Chester Police and Firefighters, along with 200 volunteers took part in a practice drill simulating an active shooter situation inside Hopewell Elementary school, Wednesday, May 25, 2016.

Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a West Chester Twp. health facility.

A man walked into Community Medical Services on East Crescentville Road near the Hamilton County border about 6 a.m. today, displayed a gun and demanded a bottle of methadone.

The man fled with the methadone in a tan van or truck in an unknown direction, according to Barb Wilson, West Chester director of public information.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing shorts, a hoodie and a red bandana. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

