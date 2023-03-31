Police: Hamilton private school students arrested after sexual allegations

“The person reporting the event stated that the victim stated to her that between the listed dates and times the suspects had sexual contact with the victim that was offensive to the victim,” the report noted.

The report, which did not list the number of student suspects, also stated the alleged victim was not injured.

Officials at St. Ann, which enrolls about 195 students in pre-school through 8th grade, declined to comment Friday, directing inquiries to regional Catholic school officials.

The school is part of the Cincinnati Archdiocese school system in southwest Ohio and Archdiocese Spokeswoman Jennifer Schack released a statement noting: “Last week at St. Ann Catholic School, police were on the campus during school hours,” said Schack.

“St. Ann Catholic School is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone on its campus, faculty and students alike. As such, any allegation of criminal conduct is immediately reported to the civil authorities, and the administration cooperates fully with any police investigation,” noted Schack.

“St. Ann Catholic School administration and the Catholic Schools Office of the archdiocese are grateful for the assistance of the civil authorities in such matters,” adding “please rest assured that the safety of students and staff is of paramount importance and the staff works diligently to ensure that safety every day.”

“There is no further comment on any specifics of the situation in question, given it is a matter of the civil authorities.”