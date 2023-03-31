X

Police: Hamilton private school students arrested after sexual allegations

News
By
19 minutes ago

HAMILTON —Several students from a Hamilton private school were arrested last week after allegations of sexually inappropriate activity with a classmate.

According to Hamilton Police, which investigated the allegations at the St. Ann Catholic School, said the alleged victim told officers the incidents started occurring in August 2022 and continued periodically into March of this year.

“The Hamilton Police Department was made aware of an incident that occurred at St. Ann School, located at 3064 Pleasant Ave. … involving several students,” according to a statement released by the city police.

“Hamilton detectives investigated the allegations and conferred with the prosecutors office regarding the incident, and arrests were made. The juveniles were charged and are currently being held at the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center,” police officials stated Wednesday.

ExploreSchools give more focus to student mental health care as Miami University program offers support

According to the police incident report, the first alleged incident of sexual imposition occurred on Aug. 15, 2022 and the most recent on March 10.

“The person reporting the event stated that the victim stated to her that between the listed dates and times the suspects had sexual contact with the victim that was offensive to the victim,” the report noted.

The report, which did not list the number of student suspects, also stated the alleged victim was not injured.

Officials at St. Ann, which enrolls about 195 students in pre-school through 8th grade, declined to comment Friday, directing inquiries to regional Catholic school officials.

The school is part of the Cincinnati Archdiocese school system in southwest Ohio and Archdiocese Spokeswoman Jennifer Schack released a statement noting: “Last week at St. Ann Catholic School, police were on the campus during school hours,” said Schack.

“St. Ann Catholic School is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone on its campus, faculty and students alike. As such, any allegation of criminal conduct is immediately reported to the civil authorities, and the administration cooperates fully with any police investigation,” noted Schack.

“St. Ann Catholic School administration and the Catholic Schools Office of the archdiocese are grateful for the assistance of the civil authorities in such matters,” adding “please rest assured that the safety of students and staff is of paramount importance and the staff works diligently to ensure that safety every day.”

“There is no further comment on any specifics of the situation in question, given it is a matter of the civil authorities.”

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus
2
RiversEdge announces Jared’s Jam concert event lineup
3
3 in West Chester crash taken to hospital; 1 critical
4
Floating eggs, hunts and orienteering: Children welcome at local Easter...
5
TODAY: Panda Express having a Hamilton’s Boys & Girls Club fundraiser

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top