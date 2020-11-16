Police: Butler County woman reports possible scam involving sale on website

The victim told police Nov. 2 on a report made at the department at 1:42 p.m. she had found the purse online with a caption telling prospective buyers to text to a phone number. She said she reached out to them and sent the $375, plus $10 shipping, through the Zelle app. She paid the supposed seller and sent the money and was promised a tracking number.

She said she never received that tracking number and then researched the phone number and found evidence the person had done this before, but the name attached to the number was different from the name she had been given.