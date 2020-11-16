Police: Butler County woman reports possible scam involving sale on website

A woman went to the police department to report a purse she had attempted to purchase online for $375 had not been received. She said she had learned the web site through which the sale had been offered has a history of offering items for sale and not following through with the merchandise.
The victim told police Nov. 2 on a report made at the department at 1:42 p.m. she had found the purse online with a caption telling prospective buyers to text to a phone number. She said she reached out to them and sent the $375, plus $10 shipping, through the Zelle app. She paid the supposed seller and sent the money and was promised a tracking number.
She said she never received that tracking number and then researched the phone number and found evidence the person had done this before, but the name attached to the number was different from the name she had been given.
She said she believes the person uses the web site Poshmark to catfish people and then fails to deliver the merchandise. She told the officer she had contacted the Poshmark web site and was told they would look into it and call her back, but they had not done so.