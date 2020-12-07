Police: 2 Butler County men charged with stealing water from hydrant for construction site

Charges of theft were made against two men who admitted stealing water from the city of Oxford by taking approximately 300 gallons through a fire hydrant, according to a police report.
The report was made at 8:49 a.m. Nov. 20 when an Oxford officer was called to Katie Lane in Oxford Township.
The responding officer met with two Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and an employee of the city water department.
The city employee told the officer he had been notified by a witness who saw the theft at a hydrant on Roberts Circle and tracked the two men to Katie Lane.
The two men admitted taking approximately 300 gallons of water without permission to use at a construction site on Katie Lane.
Both were charged with theft and released on their own recognizance.