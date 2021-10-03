Plenty of area art exhibits to enjoy this fall: Where to go

Celebrate the opening of Year 28 at the Middletown Arts Center’s Lobby Gallery and meet exhibiting artist Gayle Cobb on Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. “Cobb’s illustrations are magical and layered. She draws you in with rich colors and intricate details, transporting you along in the story,” said Kate Dykes, executive director of the Middletown Arts Center. Cobb is a Middletown native who specializes in realistic and children’s Illustration. From the difficulty the individual faces to the curiosity of children, her art focuses on the mundane and the imaginative; a reflection of the artist’s logic intertwined with creativity. Guests can experience this installation for free at the Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway. The exhibition will be on display from Monday through Nov. 8. For more information, visit www.middletownartscenter.com.

The Fairfield Community Arts Center presents the Community Artist Showcase, an annual opportunity for area artists to exhibit their work. The exhibition is free. Artwork will be on display through Nov. 13. Featured artwork will include fine art, paintings, drawings, prints, photography, jewelry, sculpture and more. The Fairfield Community Arts Center is at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield. For more information, visit www.fairfield-city.org.