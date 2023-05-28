Pitman: Memorial Day isn’t about having a day off

When the calendar turns to Memorial Day every year, one of the people Moeller thinks of is one of the first people he worked with as a company commander in Fort Hood, Texas, was Jeffery Sheldon from New York. He was a driver for Moeller, and was assigned to drive a brigade operations officer to evaluate a night-time training exercise.

The Jeep he drove flipped, and Sheldon died in the accident.

“It’s sad to see a young man die at such a young age, but he was ready to serve to accomplish the mission,” he said.

He also thinks of a West Point classmate, whose son, Sgt. Adam Ray, was killed by an IED in Afghanistan.

Moeller ― who’s been married 41 years to his wife, Bridget, and has a son, Will, a major in the Army ― has always been the adventurous type, which is why he sought out a West Point nomination, graduating in 1978 as a commissioned Second Lieutenant. He said he was an “adventurous type,” and to this day liked “doing difficult things” ― and still does having run a few hundred marathons in his life, which includes five or six Flying Pig Marathons in Cincinnati.

“I had great role models growing up,” he said. “My grandfather served in World War I, and Uncle Jim served on the USS Texas during World War II,” he said, adding that some of his teachers were role models. “Hamilton is a great town to be from. I’ve traveled around quite a bit, been in Texas a lot, but Hamilton has always had great parades, especially Memorial Day, and that just, you know, I just pressed upon me wanting to be of service to others.”

Moeller plans to make his speech short and sweet, but he plans to tell those listening, “We reap what we sow.”

“We need to continue this great tradition of remembering those who died for our country,” Moeller said. “It’s not all about celebrating the start of summer.”

So whether you’re at a family gathering, or watching a fireworks display with friends, remember those who fought and died for the country. Raise a glass and salute their collective memories because many families and friend groups are incomplete because of the sacrifices those Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, and Guardsmen made.

MEMORIAL DAY IN HAMILTON

Here’s how Hamilton is honoring on Memorial Day those who died:

9:30 a.m.: wreath laying at the Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument.

10 a.m.: Parade begins (line up on Monument Avenue at 9 a.m.)

11:15 a.m.: Ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery.