Pike Co. murder trial: Watch Week 6 in court live

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

The trial is the first time a person has faced a jury for the deaths of the Rhoden family six years ago.

On Monday morning, Judge Randy Deering held a hearing during which prosecution and defense argued whether a witness should be allowed to testify remotely; defense attorneys requested the ability to call a witness who lives in Alaska, where the Wagner family lived for one year after the murders.

Deering announced he would rule on the issue at a later date and instructed the parties to work on determining how to technologically ensure the witness could be heard reliably in the meantime.