Pickup driver seriously injured in head‑on crash with tractor-trailer; road closed

A two-vehicle crash on Millville-Oxford Road and Booth Road in Reily Twp. around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, sent a person to the hospital.

A two-vehicle crash in Reily Twp. Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.

Butler County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Millville-Oxford and Booth roads around 7:30 a.m. for a reported injury crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveled left of center and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center for treatment, BCSO said.

Initial findings suggest that wet roadway conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to BCSO.

The intersection will remain closed until approximately 9:45 a.m. while crews work to clear the scene, as the semi-tractor trailer is overturned.

