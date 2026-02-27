Pickup driver seriously injured in head‑on crash with tractor-trailer; road closed

Preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck traveled left of center and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center for treatment, BCSO said.

Initial findings suggest that wet roadway conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to BCSO.

The intersection will remain closed until approximately 9:45 a.m. while crews work to clear the scene, as the semi-tractor trailer is overturned.