Driver killed in Hanover Twp. crash into utility pole

Upon arrival of Hanover Twp. fire and medic units, the driver was pronounced deceased.

He was the sole occupant in the vehicle, which was eastbound on Millville Avenue and west of Wencella Drive when he lost control and drove off of the left side of the road, striking a utility pole.

Speed and alcohol are suspected as causes of the crash, which is being investigated by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Accident Reconstruction Team.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver.