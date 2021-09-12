journal-news logo
X

PHOTOS: Movies that have been filmed in Butler County

News
15 minutes ago

Many movies have come to Butler County to film some of their scenes with very recognizable stars.

Click through the photos above to see views of those movie sets in the county.

Then click on the cards below for more popular photo galleries.

PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair

PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target

PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton

PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument

HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities

PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton

In Other News
1
‘Hometown heroes’ being honored in Fairfield as part of Sept. 11...
2
Fairfield officials stress city services for attracting residents and...
3
Police investigating alleged death, racial threats against girl...
4
Middletown firefighter climbs 110 floors in honor of 9/11 firefighters...
5
After 35 years, Middletown deputy police chief retiring: Meet Scott...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top