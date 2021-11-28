Photos: Middletown’s Santa Parade kicks off holidays

A Santa Parade helped officially start events for the Christmas season in Middletown on Saturday, Nov. 27. The parade featured Mixed Martial Artist and Olympian Kayla Harrison as the grand marshal.
Middletown’s events will continue with an ice rink that is open at Swallen’s Park. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3, 2022.
The Holiday Whopla Festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 20-23. The Whopla is Grinch-themed and folks may get photos with the Grinch. There are also immersive light exhibits, heated igloos with lounge seating, cookie decorating, music, nightly holiday character parades and more.
Get more information at downtownmiddletown.org/holiday-whopla.