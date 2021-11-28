Photos: Middletown’s Santa Parade kicks off holidays

Middletown’s events will continue with an ice rink that is open at Swallen’s Park. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3, 2022.

The Holiday Whopla Festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 20-23. The Whopla is Grinch-themed and folks may get photos with the Grinch. There are also immersive light exhibits, heated igloos with lounge seating, cookie decorating, music, nightly holiday character parades and more.