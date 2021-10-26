PHOTOS: Hamilton seniors paint their parking spaces for the 2021-22 school year

The Hamilton High School seniors followed tradition by painting their parking spaces for this school year.
Click through the photos above for views of the Hamilton seniors’ designs.
In Other News
1
This Butler County basement has one of the most unique baseball...
2
Police: Man’s statements after fatal Butler County stabbing led to his...
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third quarter; stocks skyrocket
5
Butler Tech opens new truck driver license testing site to speed more...