journal-news logo
X

PHOTOS: A history of big Middletown events that completely took over downtown

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

We went into the Journal-News archives for some amazing images of parades and other huge events in the city.

Click through the photos above to relive those events.

Then click on the cards below for more popular photo galleries.

PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair

PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target

PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton

PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument

HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities

PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Hamilton bar owner weighs ‘headache’ of growing Queen of...
2
PHOTOS: Inside the Fringe Coffee House in Hamilton
3
A band with disappearing shows: How 90 Proof Twang adjusted to COVID-19
4
Meet the new supers: 3 new faces now among school leaders as classes...
5
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top