Phase 1 of Fairfield’s Harbin Park reconstruction set for summer: What comes next

“I’m super excited to be part of this opportunity for Fairfield and delivering on a promise that our department made quite a few years before I got here,” she said. “Being a part of that, delivering that promise to our residents is something that I value.”

Harbin Park is more than 200 acres of open land and wooded areas. It was developed in the mid-1970s and first named Fairfield Municipal Park. The park was later renamed for former Fairfield mayor William Harbin.

Phase 1 has received state funding from last year’s capital budget bill. The state allocated $550,000 to the overlook pavilion project and $150,000 to expand the walking/bike trail that will encircle the park. The total Phase 1 cost is expected to be $1.5 million.

This first phase of work was set up by the 2017 demolition of an old barn, the former ranger station and a storage shed.

The second and third phases of the Harbin Park redevelopment is based on the progress of the first phase, said Howard.

Architectural and engineering work for Phase 2 could begin around June 2022. Plans for that phase includes constructing larger picnic shelters in the southeast corner of the park. The pond in the area will also need to be improved and year-round restrooms are also planned for this section of the park.

About 18 months after the start of Phase 2, the architectural and engineering work will begin for Phase 3, which planned projects include improvements at the entrance and the adjacent field.

In 2016, all three phases were expected to cost about $4.2 million, and Howard said that the price tag isn’t too much more now. It’s slated to be around $4.5 million to $5 million.