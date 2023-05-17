Person struck on I-75 in Cincinnati leads to major traffic issues

CINCINNATI — Southbound Interstate 75 was shutdown at the Ezzard Charles Drive exit for much of Wednesday morning, during rush hour, after a pedestrian was struck on the highway, Cincinnati police said.
Police made southbound highway traffic take a detour at Ezzard Charles Drive. The crash was between Ezzard Charles Drive and Freeman Avenue.
Police did not provide an update on the condition of the person struck, nor did they say what type of vehicle is involved.
The highway closed around 6:30 a.m. and as of 9 a.m. was still not reopened.
