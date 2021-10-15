Perfect for fall: A look at some of the area’s top attractions in October

Fall is in the air and Southwest Ohio offers plenty of fall fun. So, gather your family and friends and get ready to experience some of the region’s top Halloween and fall attractions.
Halloween Haunt
Park guests will find spine-tingling things to do for Halloween, including haunted attractions, frightening mazes, outdoor scare zones and live shows. Scare Zones include International Street Fear, Shipwrecked, Pumpkin Eater and Coney Maul. Plus, there are hundreds of clowns, ghouls, vampires and zombies, lurking throughout the park. Visitors can also experience many of the park’s most thrilling rides and attractions during Halloween Haunt, including Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers and the Beast. Halloween Haunt runs on Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to midnight. More information is available on the park’s website at visitkingsisland.com. Tickets for Halloween Haunt are as low as $39.99 when purchased in advance online or through Kings Island’s mobile app, which Android and iPhone users can download for free. Admission to the event is free for Gold and Platinum Passholders. Guests looking to make the most of a night at Halloween Haunt can add Fright Lane to bypass waiting in line. (Parents, be advised. Halloween Haunt includes graphic scenes, suggestive themes and intense imagery and is intended for mature audiences. The attraction is not recommended for children.)
Tricks and Treats Fall Fest at Kings Island
Kings Island’s Tricks and Treats Fall Fest presented by Hershey and Kroger is Cincinnati’s favorite event for family-friendly Halloween activities and fall fun. The attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. Everyone in the family will have a great time and experience amazing food, activities, live entertainment, more than a dozen trick-or-treat stops, costume contests, crafts, games, seasonal merchandise and much more. All of the park’s rides and attractions are open during the fall event (except for the water attractions), which will add to the fun for guests of all ages. Tricks and Treats Fall Fest at Kings Island is perfect for the whole family. Halloween costumes – from toddlers to adults are encouraged. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Various ticketing packages are available at www.visitkingsisland.com. Go to visitkingsisland.com or www.facebook.com/visitkingsisland for more information.
Hocus Pocus Halloween
Hocus Pocus Halloween is back for the 5th year of free, family fun on Sunday, Oct. 17, in downtown Middletown. Join the Sanderson Sisters to kick the day off outside on S. Main Street (between Central Avenue & 1st Avenue) at 2 p.m. The event runs until dusk (7 p.m.) Enjoy Hocus Pocus themed fun, food and craft vendors, dance troupes, a magic and illusion show, and much more. The day will conclude with a free screening of Beetlejuice at the Sorg Opera House at 7 p.m. The Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival is free and made possible by the support of the Middletown Community Foundation.
Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm
The Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm has become a favorite, family-friendly tradition. The purchase of a wristband includes the 4-acre corn maze, a Lil’ Sprout Route, a hayride, ball zones, a kid’s tractor play area, kid’s tiny houses, animal exhibits, climbing web, Human Foosball, Tug-O-War, Duck Races, tetherball, pipe swings, educational areas, and much more. The 2021 corn maze theme is “20 Years of Fall Fun.” Fall Fun festivities run through Sunday, Oct. 31. Pumpkins will also be available for purchase at Pumpkin Paradise, where you can pick your favorite pumpkin, and there are hundreds to choose from. Niederman Family Farm is located at 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd. Hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Tuesday and Wednesday are available for large group, private events. Tickets are $13 when purchased online and there is a $1 up-charge per ticket when purchased at the gate. Children younger than 2 are free. For more information, visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com or find Niederman Family Farm on Facebook at https://facebook.com/niedermanfamilyfarm.
Jack O’ Lantern Junction
Jack O’ Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction features family-friendly Halloween fun with an indoor, no-scare walk-through trick-or-treat maze that has kid-friendly ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs and multiple treat stations, where kids can choose a variety of candies. Plus, there’s a Halloween crafts area, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside there are Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and electric train ride (weather permitting). All other EnterTRAINment attractions are also open, including the World’s Largest Indoor Model Train Display. EnterTRAINment Junction is located at 7379 Squire Court, West Chester. The attraction is open through Sunday, Oct. 31. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $9.95. Kids ages 2 and younger are free. Free parking. Go to www.entertrainmentjunction.com, or call 513-898-8000 for more details.
The Howl
You and your furry friends can celebrate Halloween at The Howl, which will return on Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Voice of America MetroPark at 7850 VOA Park Drive. Dress up your pet and join the Costume Parade, along with a trick-or-treat trail for both children and dogs. The parade will start at 1:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded for cutest, scariest, best duo/group, judge’s choice and most original. Explore the vendors, participate in the doggy obstacle course, and more. Photo opportunities available. Cost $5 per dog. Free to families without a dog (yet.) No worries if you don’t have a dog of your own, adoptable dogs from area rescue shelters will be available on loan throughout the duration of the event. Register online or pay in person the day of the event. The event will benefit The Wiggly Field Dog Park Fund at Northern Cincinnati Foundation. For more information, go to www.yourmetroparks.net, or call 513-867-5835.
The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park
Attractions at Land of Illusion’s Haunted Scream Park include Phobia, Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns, Dr. Pyscho’s Haunted Estate, Big Mama’s Revenge, Middletown Haunted Trail and more. Tickets start at $25. Various ticketing options and season passes are available. Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, the Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is located at 8762 Thomas Rd., in Madison Twp., just outside of Middletown. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be held on select evenings, along with a costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 30. The attraction runs through Oct. 31. For more information, go to www.LandOfIllusion.com, or call 513-423-9960.