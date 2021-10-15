Perfect for fall: A look at some of the area’s top attractions in October

Hocus Pocus Halloween

Hocus Pocus Halloween is back for the 5th year of free, family fun on Sunday, Oct. 17, in downtown Middletown. Join the Sanderson Sisters to kick the day off outside on S. Main Street (between Central Avenue & 1st Avenue) at 2 p.m. The event runs until dusk (7 p.m.) Enjoy Hocus Pocus themed fun, food and craft vendors, dance troupes, a magic and illusion show, and much more. The day will conclude with a free screening of Beetlejuice at the Sorg Opera House at 7 p.m. The Hocus Pocus Family Fun Festival is free and made possible by the support of the Middletown Community Foundation.

Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm

The Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm has become a favorite, family-friendly tradition. The purchase of a wristband includes the 4-acre corn maze, a Lil’ Sprout Route, a hayride, ball zones, a kid’s tractor play area, kid’s tiny houses, animal exhibits, climbing web, Human Foosball, Tug-O-War, Duck Races, tetherball, pipe swings, educational areas, and much more. The 2021 corn maze theme is “20 Years of Fall Fun.” Fall Fun festivities run through Sunday, Oct. 31. Pumpkins will also be available for purchase at Pumpkin Paradise, where you can pick your favorite pumpkin, and there are hundreds to choose from. Niederman Family Farm is located at 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd. Hours are Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Closed on Mondays. Tuesday and Wednesday are available for large group, private events. Tickets are $13 when purchased online and there is a $1 up-charge per ticket when purchased at the gate. Children younger than 2 are free. For more information, visit www.niedermanfamilyfarm.com or find Niederman Family Farm on Facebook at https://facebook.com/niedermanfamilyfarm.

Jack O’ Lantern Junction

Jack O’ Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction features family-friendly Halloween fun with an indoor, no-scare walk-through trick-or-treat maze that has kid-friendly ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs and multiple treat stations, where kids can choose a variety of candies. Plus, there’s a Halloween crafts area, a talking pumpkin, and a Halloweenville miniature animated display. Outside there are Halloween themed hand-cranked train cars and electric train ride (weather permitting). All other EnterTRAINment attractions are also open, including the World’s Largest Indoor Model Train Display. EnterTRAINment Junction is located at 7379 Squire Court, West Chester. The attraction is open through Sunday, Oct. 31. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $9.95. Kids ages 2 and younger are free. Free parking. Go to www.entertrainmentjunction.com, or call 513-898-8000 for more details.

The Howl

You and your furry friends can celebrate Halloween at The Howl, which will return on Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Voice of America MetroPark at 7850 VOA Park Drive. Dress up your pet and join the Costume Parade, along with a trick-or-treat trail for both children and dogs. The parade will start at 1:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded for cutest, scariest, best duo/group, judge’s choice and most original. Explore the vendors, participate in the doggy obstacle course, and more. Photo opportunities available. Cost $5 per dog. Free to families without a dog (yet.) No worries if you don’t have a dog of your own, adoptable dogs from area rescue shelters will be available on loan throughout the duration of the event. Register online or pay in person the day of the event. The event will benefit The Wiggly Field Dog Park Fund at Northern Cincinnati Foundation. For more information, go to www.yourmetroparks.net, or call 513-867-5835.

The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park

Attractions at Land of Illusion’s Haunted Scream Park include Phobia, Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns, Dr. Pyscho’s Haunted Estate, Big Mama’s Revenge, Middletown Haunted Trail and more. Tickets start at $25. Various ticketing options and season passes are available. Celebrating its 25th anniversary year, the Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is located at 8762 Thomas Rd., in Madison Twp., just outside of Middletown. Hours are Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Live entertainment will be held on select evenings, along with a costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 30. The attraction runs through Oct. 31. For more information, go to www.LandOfIllusion.com, or call 513-423-9960.