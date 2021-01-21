Pedestrian killed in Hamilton, woman charged with OVI and leaving the scene

A Hamilton woman has been charged for allegedly fatally striking a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon on Millville Avenue.
Miranda Perry, 28, was walking in the 1300 block of Millville about 2:20 p.m. was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Hamilton police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers booked Karen Ann Riegert, 62, into the Butler County Jail a few hours later on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and OVI.
According to the report, Riegert was driving westbound and weaving. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and left of center several times, then struck Perry and fled.
Officers located Riegert at her home on Curtis Avenue, where she told them she had been to the Towne Pub had “four Seven and Sevens,” according to the police report.
When she returned home, Riegert ate Salisbury steak and milk, but had not consumed any additional alcohol, according to police.
Officers told Riegert her vehicle had been involved in a crash, and she asked “Where?” She then want to see the vehicle. Riegert went outside with officers and observed damage to her car parked at the curb.
“Defendant was unsteady on her feet,” officer said in the report.
Riegert was taken into custody after officers performed field sobriety tests.