Pedestrian killed in Hamilton, woman charged with OVI and leaving the scene

Officers located Riegert at her home on Curtis Avenue, where she told them she had been to the Towne Pub had “four Seven and Sevens,” according to the police report.

When she returned home, Riegert ate Salisbury steak and milk, but had not consumed any additional alcohol, according to police.

Officers told Riegert her vehicle had been involved in a crash, and she asked “Where?” She then want to see the vehicle. Riegert went outside with officers and observed damage to her car parked at the curb.

“Defendant was unsteady on her feet,” officer said in the report.

Riegert was taken into custody after officers performed field sobriety tests.