Part of Millikin Road closed due to crash and downed power lines

Millikin Road in Fairfield Twp. is closed this afternoon following a crash, according to the Butler County Engineer’s Office.
An emergency closure was needed due to the crash at Millikin and Redeemer Way that damaged utility pole. Duke Energy requires the road closure to repair the pole and clear power lines. The engineer’s office said the road is expected to reopen by around 11 p.m. tonight.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
