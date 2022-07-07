Part of Millikin Road closed due to crash and downed power lines

An emergency closure was needed due to the crash at Millikin and Redeemer Way that damaged utility pole. Duke Energy requires the road closure to repair the pole and clear power lines. The engineer’s office said the road is expected to reopen by around 11 p.m. tonight.

