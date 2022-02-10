Hamburger icon
Part of Main Street in Hamilton to be closed tonight

By , Staff Writer
35 minutes ago

Main Street in Hamilton, between Western and Lawn avenues, will close to through traffic beginning at 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday.

This closure is needed for repairs to a natural gas main, according to the city.

Work is weather permitting, and “No Parking” signs and detours will be posted. Traffic control will be in place during the road closure. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and obey the temporary traffic patterns.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

