Part of Main Street in Hamilton to be closed tonight

Main Street in Hamilton, between Western and Lawn avenues, will close to through traffic beginning at 10 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday.
This closure is needed for repairs to a natural gas main, according to the city.
Work is weather permitting, and “No Parking” signs and detours will be posted. Traffic control will be in place during the road closure. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and obey the temporary traffic patterns.
