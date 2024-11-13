Part of a busy Middletown road closing for repairs

Heads up to those driving in Middletown, a portion of Breiel Boulevard will be closed tonight and again all day Friday, according to city staff.
Beginning at 9 p.m., northbound Breiel Boulevard will close at Bonita Drive for asphalt repairs. The same location will be closed all day Friday for final repairs.
Detour for vehicle traffic will be Bonita to north on Marshall Road and Oxford State Road to north on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
