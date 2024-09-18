Parking mishap sends car into Middletown Post Office

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. when the Subaru drove through the large glass panel along the right side of the post office, stopping inside the area that houses post office boxes, said Middletown Fire Deputy Chief Brian Wright.

The driver, who thought she had her foot on the brake, was not injured. There was no structural damage to the building because the vehicle missed the service desk area.

According to Clayton Castle, city’s communication director, after the glass is cleaned up and the hole is boarded up, the post office “will reopen soon.”

The accident remains under investigation.