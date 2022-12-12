Parking in Oxford free now through new year

The City of Oxford announced today all parking meters are free through Jan. 3, 2023. This is a holiday-time tradition for the City.
Free parking meters are those in the general uptown area and all of South Campus Avenue.
“We encourage using this opportunity to visit your favorite uptown business or restaurant and support them over the holidays. Just remember, time limits of 2 hours and 10 hours will still apply based on signage at the meter,” states a release the Oxford Division of Police.
Miami University students are finished with the fall semester and many have left town for the holidays. Classes resume the first week of January.
