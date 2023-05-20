Parish Choir missing longtime voice: Middletown woman died surrounded by her 6 children

“She always said that was the greatest gift Dad ever gave her,” said Hargrove, who described her mother as the family’s disciplinarian. “They had a great partnership.”

Greenwell, the youngest of 12 children, was all about her family, her daughter said. She loved hosting gatherings. When Father John Civille came to Middletown about 30 years, the Greenwells held a party for him in the home on Sheldon Road. Fittingly, Civille will be the celebrant at her Mass of Christian burial.

Work took the Greenwells to Detroit, Louisville and Nashville. After they had three children in Louisville and three in Nashville, she told her husband they better move back to Middletown, Hargrove said with a laugh.

She always wanted to have a baby with brown eyes and after five were born with blue eyes, Matt, the youngest, was born with brown eyes.

Greenwell is survived by her sister, Helen (Earl); six children, Mary Beth (Lee) Hargrove, Middletown; James (Melissa), Austin, Texas; Teresa Tzangas, Columbus; Richard (Colleen), Sarasota, Fla.; Steve (Anessa), Middletown; Matthew (Wendy), Morrow; 11 grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.