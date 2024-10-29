Parents warned this year to inspect Halloween candy one year after rec marijuana became legal

This is especially true during Halloween activities because the gummies to be consumed only by those 21 or over can look like treats made for children, said Phillips Carter.

“If you have gummies at home that are medicinal and the children have gummies from trick-or-treating, they could get mixed up,” she said.

During and after the trick-or-treating, it’s important to inspect candy for any damaged or loose wrappers that could expose the contents. Ensure the packaging looks normal and that the candy matches its labeling to avoid any suspicious items.

With the rising incidents of accidental marijuana ingestion in children, particularly since the legalization of marijuana in Ohio, many parents may not witness the ingestion, but notice their child acting dazed or excessively drowsy.

Since 2019, reported cases of accidental marijuana poisonings have increased significantly, especially with edibles, which contain higher THC levels than other forms, according to health department officials. Over half of the children under six who visited the ER for marijuana exposure from 2021-2023 required hospitalization, and a quarter needed intensive care.

Symptoms in children can be severe and include drowsiness, dizziness, and potential respiratory issues. Parents are advised to seek medical evaluation if their child shows these symptoms and to contact the Poison Center 1-800-222-1222 for guidance on THC exposure.

Anyone purposely exposing children THC products can be charged with corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony, said Middletown Police Sgt. Sam Allen.