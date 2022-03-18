Pair arrested in Middletown for construction site thefts

Middletown Police arrested a man and a woman whom they pulled over in a traffic stop after identifying missing construction-grade lumber in their vehicle.
Heather Shepard and Daniel Capps were in a vehicle the police recognized as being involved in a string of construction-site thefts in recent weeks. They were taken into custody today.
Capps was charged with one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. Shepard was also charged with theft.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 513-425-7700 or Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720.
