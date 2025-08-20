Pagotopia & Co. is a new Fairfield business where you can rent a food truck or get car repairs; celebrations begin Friday

A subsidiary of Eagle Motors Ohio, Pagotopia does sell used vehicles — the store opens Tuesday in the former iDrive used car lot at 5515 Dixie Hwy. in Fairfield, with 35 vehicles.

But customers can also rent a food truck there. Or get your car repaired in the 13-bay garage — even if you didn’t buy it from Pagotopia.

And don’t be surprised to see an occasional recreational vehicle for sale, perhaps even a pop-up business on the lot. Or an occasional food truck.

“If we’re morethanacarlot.com, then we have to be more than a car lot,’’ says Sharoz Zindani, who owns 85 percent of the business.

The other 15 percent is co-owned with Zindani by a core group of five employees who have helped put together the business with their ‘sweat equity.’ They are Arael Robiero, Daniela Flores, Tabatha Anderson Paul Van Winkle and “Chito.”

Remote workers Rishi and Sheenu Celly complete the team, zooming in from India each day.

“Our focus is building the customer experience,’’ Zindani said.

Oftentimes, customers come in with spouses and family members, including children. The business of purchasing a vehicle or having one repaired, can take hours. To make it a more enjoyable experience, Pagotopia has made some interesting design choices.

The interior of the main building has been transformed into a playland for all ages. There is a pool table in the lobby, an area set up with children’s games, another with racing cars, and even a small child’s teeter totter.

A colorful ferris wheel – perfect for giving dolls and stuffed animals a ride – greets customers coming in. There is even a hot wheels claw machine and a small gift shop.

A separate nursery has been set up for toddlers and preschoolers. Bathrooms have themes — Broadway for women.

There are also traditional offices for the staff and on-site financing for customers.

A soft opening for the business will be noon-1 a.m. both days, with the popup 2 p.m.-midnight on Friday. It will also be noon-midnight Saturday, using the theme “Power to the Popup.” Those businesses will close at 10 p.m.

“You can’t start off in a traditional way,’’ Zindani said. “We want to do something that is a splash. We’re here to support the community, to be collaborative.”

There will be 25 popup small businesses, free face painting for kids, raffles, fire performances and free haircuts. Ultimate Care Pharmacy will give out diabetes supplies, blood pressure monitors and good bags with vitamins.

In the back Sinful Cult will hold a car meet and is expecting about 200 cars of all makes, models and years.